MTV Ups Scannell, Roedy

MTV Networks has upped senior executives Herb Scannell and Bill Roedy to vice chairman positions -- Scannell to vice chairman, MTVN and president, Nickelodeon Networks, and Roedy to vice chairman, MTVN and president, MTVN International.

Scannell, who currently manages Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, TV Land, Noggin/The N and Spike TV, will now oversee development of new channels and multimedia ventures for MTV Networks which target niche audiences. He will also manage MTV Networks’ corporate functions.

Roedy, who currently oversees MTV Networks’ International operations and global pro-social efforts, will now oversee the division’s multi-media investments.

Based in New York and London, respectively, Scannell and Roedy will continue to report to MTV Networks Chairman and CEO Judy McGrath. MTV Networks is a unit of Viacom.