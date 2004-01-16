MTV Unveils New Programming

Reality shows starring celebrities like Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff and Jessica Simpon’s little sister Ashlee, headline MTV’s latest original programming development slate. On The Cameron Diaz Project, Diaz and her friends will rough it in far-flung locales.

Ashlee Simpson, the 19-year-old sister of Newlyweds star Jessica, is getting her own reality show Ashlee, which follows her budding music career. MTV didn’t give any details on Duff’s show.

Other new ideas in the works include The Frankie Muniz Project, where Malcolm in the Middle star Muniz drops in on unsuspecting high school kids and helps them live out fantasies; Chico & Guapo, an animated series about two recording studio janitors who dream of big music careers; and Foxy’s Family, a reality show featuring multi-talented Foxy Brown, who is trying to manage a career, record label and her family. MTV bills the Brown show as "Good Times meets Making the Band, with The Osbournes’ dynamic."