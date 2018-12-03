MTV to Premiere ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Jan. 8

MTV will debut Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, a docu-series about the film star and her business venture in Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 8. Lohan owns the club Lohan Beach House in Mykonos.

“Viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury,” said MTV. “But when the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.”

MTV will offer a sneak peek with Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club, the special airing Tuesday, Jan. 1. Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments airs Jan. 7. Lindsay’s siblings Aliana and Dakota Lohan host Memorable Moments.

Lohan’s film work includes The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz are executive producers for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club for Bunim/Murray Productions. Lily Neumeyer, Jessica Zalkind and Ben Hurvitz are executive producers for MTV.