MTV Bringing Back ‘MTV Spring Break’

MTV will bring back unscripted franchise MTV Spring Break in 2019. It will be held March 19-21 at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, and will feature “its signature mix of high-energy performances, surprise celebrity guests, and thousands of young people,” according to MTV.

MTV will concurrently host alternative spring break events, which it said is a first for the network.

MTV Spring Break, showing young people partying on the beach in the south and the Caribbean, aired on MTV until 2005 and then shifted to MTVU, where it aired until 2014.

MTV calls MTV Spring Break “among the most storied franchises in MTV history,” having hosted artists such as Lil Wayne and Pink.

The network is part of Viacom.