MTV to Tease New Britney Spears Video Online

MTV will premiere pop and tabloid diva Britney Spears' new music video, "Piece of Me," on its Web site before running the video on MTV Networks’ linear cable channels.

Beginning Friday at 11 p.m. (EST) and extending for 48 hours, MTV.com will exclusively showcase "Piece of Me," the second video off of Spears' recently released album, Blackout.

The online push for "Piece of Me" is the second time this week MTVN has decided to use an alternate distribution channel for popular content. Thursday, MTV and Paramount Pictures announced that the latest installment in the Jackass movie franchise, Jackass 2.5, would be streamed online free-of-charge before being released later on DVDs and as a download-to-own movie through online-video services such as Blockbuster's Movielink and Apple's iTunes store.

Concurrently, MTV has been running a contest that lets Spears fans use the "MTV Video Remixer" to create their own "Piece of Me" videos from previous Spears video clips. More than 6,000 videos have already been posted to the contest site.