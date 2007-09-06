MTV Teams Up with Knight Foundation on Digital Journalism Grant

MTV will partner with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to add an MTV Generation component to its Knight News Challenge, an annual competition in its second year that awards $5 million for experiments in community-focused, digitally produced news

MTV is teaming up with the foundation on the new Young Creator's Award, which will give up to $500,000 to people under 25 with "compelling ideas for using digitally delivered news and information to enhance physical communities."

MTV will advertise the contest through on-air promotions to 160 countires in nine languages. It will also be promoted through the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Among the winning ideas of last year's first Knight Challenge were a database that provides civic information down to the neighborhood or even block level, news reports delivered over cell phones about the 2008 election and an online interactive site that puts people in the middle of an evolving news story.