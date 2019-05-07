MTV Taps Nevins to Start New Documentary Unit

MTV has tapped former HBO executive Sheila Nevins to launch a new MTV Documentary Films division.

Nevins left HBO, where she was president of documentary films, in 2017 after 38 years at the networks.

The new unit will be part of MTV Studios and will develop documentary films and specials for streaming services, premium networks and MTV platforms.

A president of MTV Documentary Films, Nevins expects to embrace a new generation of filmmakers exploring the political and cultural trends and stories important to young people.

“MTV has always been at the forefront of youth culture, and the generation that is growing up now will change the world in ways we can’t even imagine,” said Nevins. “I’m excited to join MTV with electrifying stories that explore the crises and commitments that young people face every day.”

At HBO, she was the executive producer of films including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, When the Levees Broke, Paradise Lost, and Citizenfour.

“Throughout her stellar career, Sheila has elevated documentaries into one of the most compelling, culturally influential forms of modern storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “As we grow and expand MTV, we’re excited for Sheila to bring a new generation of filmmakers to the forefront and continue to extend our creativity and cultural impact.”