MTV takes wraps off new shows

Keeping up its usual flurry of new programming, MTV: Music Television

unveiled its latest development slate Wednesday.

Already green-lit for series are an unnamed reality show where MTV moves in

with newlywed music stars Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, premiering in August,

and The New Tom Green Talk Show, a one-hour nightly show with comedian

Tom Green, slated for June 12.

New pilots in the works include When I Was 17, surveying celebrities

on their lives at 17 (April 16 as part of TRL's High School Week), and

High School Stories: Scandals, Pranks and Controversies, on high school

pranks and mishaps from across the country (also part of TRL's High

School Week).

Roommates is a reality/game-show hybrid where a person searches through

three bedrooms trying to figure out who is their perfect mate, and in

Posse, MTV hangs around with friends of celebrities.

Among projects under consideration are a reality show with band Blink-182, a

Paula Abdul cheerleading-reality show and Girl Makes Band, where girls

select and mold their ideal band.