MTV Takes Shot With Cheyenne

MTV has given a greenlight to new show, Cheyenne.

No, it's not a return to the days of 1950s Westerns but a reality series about musical prodigy Cheyenne Kimball.

At 15, Kimball has signed a Columbia record deal after booking herself into nightclubs since she was 8 and being named America's Most Talented Kid at 10, according to the network.

"Things are about to change for Cheyenne and her family, as they pack up their modest home in Frisco, Texas, and bet it all on rock & roll success in Hollywood," MTV said in announcing the show.

Kimball is no stranger to MTV reality shows, having just appeared on the network's Miss Seventeen series Monday night as the guinea pig in a style competition among the contestants on the show.

