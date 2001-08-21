MTV strikes SkyGo pact

MTV and wireless marketing company SkyGo unveiled an advertising deal with SkyGo on Tuesday, creating a wireless promotional campaign for the network's annual Video Music Awards.

The mobile advertisements will augment the online, print and broadcast campaigns leading up to the Sept. 6 event.

Redwood City, Calif.-based SkyGo will run television ads across mobile sites on wireless networks, including those of AT&T, Sprint, Palm and OmniSky. - Richard Tedesco