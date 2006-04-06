MTV Streams From CTIA

MTV Mobile has hooked up with the CTIA Wireless Conference in Las Vegas.

It streaming Warner Music Group artists Sean Paul, T.I., The Veronicas and Lupe Fiasco to wireless customers. The performances were taped during an MTVN/Warner presentation at the conference.

Sean Paul, The Veronicas and Lupe Fiasco will be available on MTV channels across various carriers for two weeks. T.I. will be available exclusively on Sprint.

MTV says it generated 2 million streams of video clips during the first quarter, with content on Verizon VCAST, Sprint TV, and Amp'd Mobile.

In a keynote speech at CTIA, MTV Networks Music Group President Van Toffler called the mobile handset "the new 'holy grail' of electronic devices."

MTV Networks' mobile content includes extensions of programs on its linear networks, such as VH1's Flavor of Love and CMT's Cowboy U; made-for-mobile programming, such as VH1's Dingo Ate My Video, Comedy Central's The Clip Joint and CMT's Road Hammers and music clips.

