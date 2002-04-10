MTV still rocking the ratings

MTV: Music Television enjoyed a prime time ratings surge last week,

thanks largely to its Tuesday-night duo, The Osbournes and The Real World XI.

The network notched a 1.3 average rating in prime time, compared with a

0.9 prime time average in the first quarter, according to Nielsen Media

Research numbers.

The Osbournes (4.4 rating April 2) and Real World XI (3.8 that same night) were

among last week's highest-rated cable shows. Only World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. action

on TNN: The National Network scored better.

Lifetime Television led all cable networks with a 2.1 average in prime time, followed by USA Network, Nickelodeon and

Turner Network Television, all posting 1.8 ratings.

Fox News Channel harvested a 1.2 rating, though Cable News Network edged closer with a

1.0. Fox News, however, still outdelivered CNN by more than 150,000

households.

Lifetime's latest original movie, We Were the Mulvaneys , grabbed

a 4.7 rating April 8.

A&E Network's latest blockbuster miniseries,

Shackleton, delivered a 2.2 rating for part one April 7 and a 2.3 for

the second part April 8.