MTV slates Osbournes preview

With season two of The Osbournes set for a Nov. 26 debut, MTV: Music Television plans to
warm up viewers with a special preview episode.

Catching Up with the Osbournes will revisit the last year in the life of
the Osbourne clan and glimpses of the new season.

The special will air Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.