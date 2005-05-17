MTV Slates Diva Dates

MTV has announced the times when viewers who forget to tune in to their weekly dose of pop diva diversion on UPN can catch reruns of Britney Spears’ new reality show, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, on co-owned MTV.

The first two episodes of the half-hour reality show will air back-to-back May 26 at 10 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing Thursday at 10 p.m. MTV will air the hour-long finale of the series June 23 at 10 p.m.

The show debuts May 17 at 9 on UPN, the network having rushed it onto the schedule for sweeps.

Chaotic (Fairy Zone Productions, Inc.) tracks Spears' personal life through home videos shot by her and hubby Federline during their dating, engagement and wedding. Spears, Federline and 48 Hours’ Susan Zirinsky are executive producers.

MTV has repurposed UPN content before, earlier this season picking up the rights to struggling teen mystery show Veronica Mars.



Elsewhere on the Viacom Spears "synergy tour," the lovebirds will read off the Top Ten List on the Letterman show Tuesday night.