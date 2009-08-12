MTV Sets Scripted Series
By Alex Weprin
MTV is sending five shows to series, including its much
hyped “teenage Hung” comedy.
The shows are Hard Times, a half hour scripted comedy from
David Katzenberg and Seth Garahame-Smith (the author of bestselling book Pride
and Prejudice and Zombies). The series is sort of HBO’s Hung meets The Wonder
Years, as it follows a teenager, RJ Berger, whose embarrassing incident at
school leads to unexpected results.
MTV has ordered 12 episodes of the series.
An untitled Rob Hoffman show, which the network is dubbing
an “In Living Color for the digital age,” which will feature a mix of sketches,
reality and variety show material.
Downtown Girls, a
more traditional unscripted series focusing on five “funny, sexy and
smart” 20 something women trying to make it in New York City. Unlike shows such
as The City where the main protagonists have dream jobs, the women of Downtown
Girls have more “real” careers, including an aspiring lawyer, a blogger, a
boutique owner, a music executive and a bride to be.
Megadrive, featuring Johnny Pemberton--who has never passed
his drivers test--try to master extreme vehicles off the road and across
America.
American Idiots, something of a return to the Jackass days,
with a group of “idiots” reenacting popular viral videos for cash prizes. The
series is from Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg’s Katalyst Productions.
MTV also renewed three freshman series, Teen Cribs,
following ordinary teens that live in extraordinary homes. Is She really Going
Out With Him? a daily strip looking at all manner of bad boyfriends. Silent
Library, based on a Japanese format, with six friends having to deal with over the top
challenges each week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.