MTV Sets Scripted Series

MTV is sending five shows to series, including its much

hyped “teenage Hung” comedy.

The shows are Hard Times, a half hour scripted comedy from

David Katzenberg and Seth Garahame-Smith (the author of bestselling book Pride

and Prejudice and Zombies). The series is sort of HBO’s Hung meets The Wonder

Years, as it follows a teenager, RJ Berger, whose embarrassing incident at

school leads to unexpected results.

MTV has ordered 12 episodes of the series.

An untitled Rob Hoffman show, which the network is dubbing

an “In Living Color for the digital age,” which will feature a mix of sketches,

reality and variety show material.

Downtown Girls, a

more traditional unscripted series focusing on five “funny, sexy and

smart” 20 something women trying to make it in New York City. Unlike shows such

as The City where the main protagonists have dream jobs, the women of Downtown

Girls have more “real” careers, including an aspiring lawyer, a blogger, a

boutique owner, a music executive and a bride to be.

Megadrive, featuring Johnny Pemberton--who has never passed

his drivers test--try to master extreme vehicles off the road and across

America.

American Idiots, something of a return to the Jackass days,

with a group of “idiots” reenacting popular viral videos for cash prizes. The

series is from Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg’s Katalyst Productions.

MTV also renewed three freshman series, Teen Cribs,

following ordinary teens that live in extraordinary homes. Is She really Going

Out With Him? a daily strip looking at all manner of bad boyfriends. Silent

Library, based on a Japanese format, with six friends having to deal with over the top

challenges each week.