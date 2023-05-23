MTV Sets Live Worldwide VMAs Telecast For Sept. 12

MTV announced that the 2023 Video Music Awards will be telecast live in more than 150 countries on September 12.

The awards show will return to the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs!” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount Plus. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State's incredible fans has been our goal since last year's highly successful event.”

The 2022 VMAs were held at the Prudential Center in August. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow were the hosts.

“The return of the VMAs to the Prudential Center testifies to New Jersey’s enduring standing as a premier venue for large-scale entertainment events,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “As the home of some of the most internationally renowned names in the music industry, New Jersey is proud to once again partner with Paramount to showcase an array of exciting performances to a global audience. By hosting this highly anticipated spectacle, our state and local economies will also benefit from the thousands of visitors who will shop, dine, and stay in our local communities.”