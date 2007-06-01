MTV Salutes Mike Meyers

Mike Myers--aka Austin Powers-- will be presented the Generation Award at the MTV Movie Awards on June 3 in Hollywood.



Myers, who rose to fame as a Saturday Night Live standout, parlayed that into a film career including the SNL-inspired Wayne's World, and the cheeky Austin Powers series, which he created, wrote and starred in. He is also the voice of Shrek.



The award, the top one of the night, is for a career that has "captured the attention of the MTV audience." Past winners include Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.



The ceremony will be telecast on MTV beginning at 8 p.m.



