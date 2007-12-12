MTV to Ring In New Year with Tequila

Tila Tequila, host of popular MTV dating series A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, will host MTV’s New Year’s Eve special, Tila Tequila’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade 2008. MTV VJs Damien Fahey and Lyndsey Rodrigues will co-host the show.

A number of Tequila’s potential love interests from her series will make appearances, as will blogger Perez Hilton. Not surprisingly, MTV lined up a number of artists to perform, including Mary J. Blige, Kid Rock, Paramore and Good Charlotte.

MTV will also have exclusive content available on MTV.com during the special.

Tila Tequila’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade 2008 will air on MTV Dec. 31 at 11 p.m.