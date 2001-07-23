MTV rewiring Unplugged

MTV is reviving its Unplugged series, featuring "acoustic" performances by pop music artists before a live audience, AP reports.

The new Unplugged series debuts with R.E.M. on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.(EDT) on MTV2, with future episodes to feature Lauryn Hill, Staind and Shakira. Classic episodes in the series have included performances by the likes of Eric Clapton, 10,000 Maniacs and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Each show will get a repeat on MTV after airing on MTV2.