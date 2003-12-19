MTV Returns to Gay-Channel Idea

MTV Networks is apparently revisiting the idea of creating a gay-themed cable network.

Viacom sister Showtime was originally heading the effort, with MTV perhaps contributing some programming. Now, though, the network would be an MTVN-run channel. Earlier planning also called for the channel to be a pay service, but now it would likely be an ad-supported channel.

An MTVN spokesperson would not comment, but MTV Networks Chairman Tom Freston has been a strong advocate for creating a gay channel. He has said his company was pitched Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which went on to be a hit for Bravo, but had to pass because the conceived gay channel wasn’t in a position to buy a show at the time.