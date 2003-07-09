MTV renews The Osbournes
MTV: Music Television is bringing back The Osbournes for a third season in early
2004.
The family will star in 20 new episodes, with production slated to begin this
fall.
Asked why he wanted to make a new season, Osbournes namesake Ozzy Osbourne
said, "I didn’t want the adventure to end so soon."
Osbourne was a surprise guest at MTV’s presentation Tuesday at The Television Critics Association press tour in
Los Angeles.
Ratings for the current season of The Osbournes have slipped
from last summer’s stunning marks, but, as MTV programming chief Brian Graden
pointed out, it is still the network’s highest-rated show.
Meanwhile, the Osbournes’ oldest daughter, Aimee, who does not appear on the
reality show, is appearing in an upcoming MTV original movie, Wuthering
Heights, a modern-day adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic romance novel, debuting Sept. 4.
