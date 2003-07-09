MTV renews The Osbournes

MTV: Music Television is bringing back The Osbournes for a third season in early

2004.

The family will star in 20 new episodes, with production slated to begin this

fall.

Asked why he wanted to make a new season, Osbournes namesake Ozzy Osbourne

said, "I didn’t want the adventure to end so soon."

Osbourne was a surprise guest at MTV’s presentation Tuesday at The Television Critics Association press tour in

Los Angeles.

Ratings for the current season of The Osbournes have slipped

from last summer’s stunning marks, but, as MTV programming chief Brian Graden

pointed out, it is still the network’s highest-rated show.

Meanwhile, the Osbournes’ oldest daughter, Aimee, who does not appear on the

reality show, is appearing in an upcoming MTV original movie, Wuthering

Heights, a modern-day adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic romance novel, debuting Sept. 4.