MTV Renews Newlyweds , Televizzle

MTV: Music Television is bringing back celebrity-driven reality shows Newlyweds

and Doggy Fizzle Televizzle

for second seasons.

Newlyweds follows recently married singers Nick Lachay and Jessica Simpson, and rapper Snoop Dogg stars in Doggy Fizzle Televizzle

.

Both shows will return with fresh episodes for 2004, as will Road Rules

, which is going into its 13th season.