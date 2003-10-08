MTV Renews Newlyweds , Televizzle
MTV: Music Television is bringing back celebrity-driven reality shows Newlyweds
and Doggy Fizzle Televizzle
for second seasons.
Newlyweds follows recently married singers Nick Lachay and Jessica Simpson, and rapper Snoop Dogg stars in Doggy Fizzle Televizzle
.
Both shows will return with fresh episodes for 2004, as will Road Rules
, which is going into its 13th season.
