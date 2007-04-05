MTV Renews the Hills
MTV's The Hills will run for a third season. Ten new episodes are scheduled for this summer.
The Laguna Beach spinoff is the network's top-rated show. Season two, which rapped Monday night, was up 9% over season one in total viewers (to 2.7 million) and 15% in viewers 12-24 (to 1.7 million), according to Nielsen Media Research.
The show was created by Adam DiVello and is executive produced by DiVello, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Sean Travis.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.