MTV Renews the Hills

MTV's The Hills will run for a third season. Ten new episodes are scheduled for this summer.

The Laguna Beach spinoff is the network's top-rated show. Season two, which rapped Monday night, was up 9% over season one in total viewers (to 2.7 million) and 15% in viewers 12-24 (to 1.7 million), according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show was created by Adam DiVello and is executive produced by DiVello, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Sean Travis.