MTV Renews ‘16 And Pregnant’

After just three episodes, MTV has given the green light to a sophomore season of its unscripted series 16 and Pregnant.

The series, which has a much more “real” feel than meta-scripted fare like The Hills and The City has been a ratings success for the network, winning its timeslot in the target F12-34 demo.

16 and Pregnant follows six pregnant teenage girls for five to seven months, chronicling their daily lives before, and in some cases during and after they give birth.

The network has also ordered a finale special 16 and Pregnant: Life After Labor, hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The special will feature all of the girls profiled in the series, and update viewers on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. It will also serve as a forum to discuss the controversial topics that came up during the first season.