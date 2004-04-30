MTV Releases Summer Slate

When school lets out for summer, MTV: Music Television will be ready with a slate of fresh programming.

New shows include Your Face or Mine, a game show from Fremantle Media that challenges contestants to guess how attractive (or not) others think they are; and Wanna Come Inside, a reality show where two hunks make over two nerds and help them score a dream date.

Your Face or Mine premieres June 14 and Wanna Come Inside on July 12.

MTV's Total Request Live will be in Long Beach for the summer and, instead of the usual its beach house, this summer MTV hits the road for a cross-country RV tour.

There will also be new episodes of current reality shows Room Raiders and Boiling Points.

