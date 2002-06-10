MTV reality takes sip of Brandy

She's no Ozzy Osbourne -- or even Sharon -- but singer/actress Brandy is the

subject of MTV: Music Television's first post-Osbournes celebrity reality show.

The network is billing upcoming miniseries Diary Presents: Brandy-Special

Delivery as a documentary of Brandy's life as a performer, wife and expectant

mother.

The show will air in three or four parts beginning June 18.

MTV crews have been filming 23-year-old Brandy, who married last year and is

expecting her first child, over the past month.