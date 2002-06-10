MTV reality takes sip of Brandy
She's no Ozzy Osbourne -- or even Sharon -- but singer/actress Brandy is the
subject of MTV: Music Television's first post-Osbournes celebrity reality show.
The network is billing upcoming miniseries Diary Presents: Brandy-Special
Delivery as a documentary of Brandy's life as a performer, wife and expectant
mother.
The show will air in three or four parts beginning June 18.
MTV crews have been filming 23-year-old Brandy, who married last year and is
expecting her first child, over the past month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.