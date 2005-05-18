MTV Promotes Broadband Newsies

MTV News has named Robert Mancini to the newly created position of editorial director, MTV News, and Benjamin Wagner to executive producer, MTV News Online. Both will continue to be based out of New York.

The promotions come as MTV puts its muscle behind new broadband initiative, MTV Overdrive, and continues to invest in wireless and online platforms.

Mancini will oversee all editorial content produced by MTV News, deciding areas of coverage, setting daily lineups, assigning stories to writers and guiding editors.

He joined MTV News in 1996 as the first writer for MTV News Online. Wagner will manage production on MTV News Online’s half dozen digital destinations, as well as MTV Overdrive. He joined MTV News Online in 1996 as a producer.

Elsewhere at MTV Networks, upcoming gay channel Logo has named Tom Watson VP of ad sales.

The ten-year veteran of ABC will oversee development of Logo’s ad deals and seek creative marketing and promo opportunities at the network, scheduled to launch in June.

Watson has worked within the gay/lesbian community as an HIV educator and social worker at organizations including the National AIDS Hotline and the Gay Men’s Health Crisis.