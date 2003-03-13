Trending

MTV prepares for revamped CTN launch

MTV Networks is polishing off programming plans for its newly acquired
College Television Network.

New shows, which range from fashion to music to news affecting college
students, will debut on CTN April 1.

CTN will air news briefs culled from CBS News, MTV News and CBS Sports every
hour.

Music series include Deans List, a countdown of the hottest songs
voted on by students, and Freshman, about emerging musicians.

MTV acquired CTN's assets last September for $15 million.

The network is carried on satellite by about 720 colleges and universities.