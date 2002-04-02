MTV pops tops on programming six-pack
Buoyed by recent ratings hits The Osbournes and Real World XI,
MTV: Music Television unveiled a slate of six new original series Monday.
The network's latest reality twist will be Sorority Life (June 24),
with a behind-the-scenes look at pledging and sororities.
Celebrity series Virgin Chronicles (April 20) will survey stars on
special 'firsts.'
MTV News series Movie House (May 21) previews new Hollywood releases
and the buzz surrounding them.
Three additional shows -- Taildaters (April 6), I Bet You Will
(June 10) and Becoming Presents Wannabes (June 10) -- round out the
slate.
