MTV Plans Special Honoring All-Time Award Winners

MTV said it will air a 90-minute end of year special honoring the greatest of the movies and TV shows it has given awards to over the years.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will premiere Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will pay homage to the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments, MTV said. Hudgens will guide fans through irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today’s hottest stars. The night will also feature exclusive footage of the most anticipated 2021 releases.

Performers and honorees will be announced later.

MTV also said is eyeing an epic return next year with a weekend event takeover.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den Of Thieves co-founder, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will serve as executive producers for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive.