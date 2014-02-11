MTV Orders 'Eye Candy' to Series

MTV ordered 10 episodes of drama series Eye Candy on Tuesday.

The cyber thriller, which is based on a novel by R.L. Stine, was ordered to pilot last year. No release date was given.

The series is written and co-executive produced by Emmy Grinwis and executive produced by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.

Eye Candy stars Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice as Lindy Sampson, a young woman who uses her tech prowess to bring down criminals.

The order comes less than two weeks after MTV ordered its first new drama series of the year, Finding Carter.

MTV will not air the initial pilot for the series. Aside from Justice and Harvey Guillen, most of the actors cast in the pilot are being replaced. Ten episodes will be shot with the new cast.