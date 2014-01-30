MTV Orders Drama 'Finding Carter'
MTV has picked up drama series Finding Carter, the network announced today. The 12-hour series is MTV’s first drama pick up of the year.
A family drama about a teenage girl who discovers she was abducted as a toddler, Finding Carter is executive produced by Terri Minsky and based on an original script by Emily Silver. The show joins fellow dramas Awkward and Teen Wolf on MTV’s original scripted programming slate.
