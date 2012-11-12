MTV Names Susanne Daniels Programming President in Shakeup

MTV, one of the Viacom networks under ratings pressure, has

shaken up its programming leadership by hiring former CW and Lifetime president

Susanne Daniels as president of programming.

Daniels replaces David Janollari, who had been trying to

wean the network from its dependence on highly rated but trashy reality shows

like Jersey Shore and Teen Mom by launching more

advertiser-friendly scripted shows.

MTV said Janollari, who brought respected shows like Teen Wolf and Awkward to the network, decided not to renew his contract.

The move comes as MTV parent company Viacom gets ready to

report its earnings on Thursday. Ratings are down at several networks and ad

revenue declined last quarter. Viacom's Nickelodeon recently shook up its

programming leadership, dismissing Brown Johnson, who had been responsible for

such animated hits as Dora the Explorer.

But with an aging roster of shows, Nick's ratings fell sharply, leading to

massive make-goods to advertisers during last year's crucial holiday season.

In a statement, Stephen Friedman, president of MTV, said

Janollari, over his three-year term, "played an important role in advancing

MTV's leadership position the last few years -- particularly in fortifying our

scripted programming strategy with such hits as Teen Wolf and Awkward and

the critically acclaimed I Just Want My

Pants Back."

In hiring Daniels, Friedman said that "MTV is committed to

constantly pioneering new, groundbreaking programming -- our audience demands

it of us -- and I can't think of a person better equipped to help us deliver on

this promise than Susanne. Her vision, creativity and proven track record

will be an enormous addition to our already stellar stable of top-notch

programming talent."

Van Toffler, president of MTV Music & Logo Group, added

that "Susanne's delivered more breakthrough pop culture hits in one decade than

most producers do in their entire lifetimes. Very few people have the

talent and instincts to consistently develop shows that connect with young

audiences, but Susanne has thankfully kept in perfect touch with her juvenile

side and we're extremely lucky she will now be joining our restless, creative

family here at MTV."

Daniels takes her new post immediately. She reports to both

Toffler and Friedman.

In 1994, Daniels became president of entertainment at The WB

and its successor the CW. After that she was in charge of programming at

Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Channel.