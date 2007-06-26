MTV Names MacDonald Senior VP, Content Programming & Strategy

MTV cemented its senior programming team under development chief Tony DiSanto Tuesday, naming John MacDonald to the yet unfilled slot of Senior Vice President, Content Programming and Strategy.

MacDonald, who will be LA-based, joins Liz Gateley, Senior VP, Series Development, and Chris Linn, Senior VP of Series Production, as a DiSanto direct-report. He will oversee the monetization of MTV's programming on linear TV schedule and digital platforms, and act as a liaison to MTV's sales, marketing and promotional teams.

Most recently President, Content and Programming at online video startup VEOH Networks, MacDonald was previously General Manager of Scripps' Fine Living Network and held earlier stints as an Executive VP/Executive Producer at Twentieth Century Fox, an agent trainee at William Morris and an associate at McKinsey & Company.

DiSanto realigned his senior team at the end of May after himself being promoted in April, creating the three-pronged direct-report team and cutting a handful of executives in a move the network said was designed to "streamline" development and production.

Reporting to MacDonald is Robyn DeMarco, upped during May's shuffle from VP to Senior VP of Scheduling.