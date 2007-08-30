MTV Names GM Of MTV Brazil

MTV has expanded the oversight of a top executive in its Latin American operations.

Alvaro Paes de Barros, who has been VP of distribution for MTV Network Latin America, has been named senior VP of distribution and general manager of Viacom Networks Brazil.

He will be based in Miami, and oversee distribution of Nickelodeon, VH1, MTV Hits, MTV Jams, VH1 Soul, and online sites Nick Turbo and Neopets in Brazil

Before joining MTV, Paes de Barros was with Fox Channels in Brazil, Peru and Ecuador.