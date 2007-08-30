MTV Names GM Of MTV Brazil
MTV has expanded the oversight of a top executive in its Latin American operations.
Alvaro Paes de Barros, who has been VP of distribution for MTV Network Latin America, has been named senior VP of distribution and general manager of Viacom Networks Brazil.
He will be based in Miami, and oversee distribution of Nickelodeon, VH1, MTV Hits, MTV Jams, VH1 Soul, and online sites Nick Turbo and Neopets in Brazil
Before joining MTV, Paes de Barros was with Fox Channels in Brazil, Peru and Ecuador.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.