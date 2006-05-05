Trending

MTV Names European Marketing Exec

By

Melisa Quiñoy, senior VP, international marketing partnerships and ad sales for MTV Networks Latin America, has been named executive VP, Viacom brand solutions, Europe.

She will oversee marketing for the MTV and Nickelodeon brands in Europe, as well as Paramount Comedy Channel "in the near future." Her oversight will include television, broadband, mobile,  and Viacom Web site Neopets.