MTV Names Digital Ad Sales Exec
By Anne Becker
MTV Networks named Advertising.com executive Nada Stirratt to the newly created position of executive VP, digital ad sales.
Stirratt, who directed a sales force that earned more than $500 million annually as Senior VP/General Manager of ad sales for Advertising.com, will now oversee digital ad sales and strategy for MTVN, aiming to grow the company's market coverage and create cross-platform packages.
Before her most recent post at Advertising.com, Stirratt was the company's Senior VP/GM of Publisher Services, directing the third-party network's more than 3,000 sites. Prior to that, she worked in ad sales and business development for AOL-Time Warner, Moviefone, Allure and Cosmopolitan.
MTVN reports its wireless video content, for example, reaches 750 million handsets and its several broadband channels will deliver more than 1 billion video streams by year's end.
