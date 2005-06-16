MTV Names Content Hunter

MTV Networks is ramping up the search for new platforms and new content to put on them.

The cable programmer has named Jeffrey B. Yapp executive VP of a newly created business development team, MTV Networks Music and Logo Enterprise Group.

The retail and management vet, most recently President of the Retail Group for Cablevision Systems Corp., will head business development teams creating unique MTV Networks Music and Logo content (its gay-targetted net launching this month) for other platforms including DVDs, video games, consumer products and publishing, radio and HDTV.

The group will also seek look to launch new channels to serve untapped markets.

Before Yapp’s stint at Cablevision, he was President and COO of Oregon-based video/gaming retailer Hollywood Entertainment Corporation.