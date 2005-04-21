Trending

MTV Names Ad-Sales Exec

Ronald H. Furman, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Univision Communications Inc., has joined MTV Networks as senior VP, ad sales for MTV: Music Television, MTV2, mtvU and MTV.com.

Furman will oversee multi-platform ad sales for the MTV brands.

A 25-year veteran of media ad sales, Furman was in sales posts with ABC TV behore joining Univision in 1998.