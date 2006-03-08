MTV Movie Awards Set for June 8

MTV will hold its 2006 movie awards Saturday, June 3, at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., the network announced Tuesday. The 15th annual show will be shown on MTV June 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The awards are annually one of cable's highest-rated programs.

Nominees will be announced later in the spring.

Tenth Planet Productions will produce the awards, and Joel Gallen will executive-produce and direct for the 12th consecutive year.