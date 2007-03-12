MTV Movie Awards Add User-Generated Award

MTV is looking to add some user-generated spice to its 2007 Movie Awards. Along with partners Yahoo! and producer Mark Burnett the company is greatly expanding the awards shows presence online with a new award and increased interactivity.



Starting April 23, Web surfers will be able to submit their own short original movie spoofs to a “MTV Movie Awards on Yahoo!” site. One of those videos will be selected to win a new “Best Movie Spoof – User Generated” award. The final five nominees will be flown to Los Angeles for the June 3 event.



Visitors to the site will also be able to interact live with the awards show via an edited-for-content “world wide web wall” which will be displayed during the broadcast. As in the past, fans will also be able to vote for the shows winners on the website.

