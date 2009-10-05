MTV Moves Forward With ‘Gone Too Far'

MTV will air the documentary series Gone Too Far, which follows Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein as he chronicles young addicts as they attempt to recover. The show's fate had been up in the air following Goldstein's death in September following an apparent drug overdose.

MTV says that the decision to air the show was left up to Goldstein's family.

Gone Too Far will premiere the first of its eight hour-long episodes on MTV Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

The network is partnering with the Partnership for a Drug Free America for the series, and will direct viewers to a dedicated website SubstanceAbuse.MTV.com for more information on the matter.

Goldstein's family released a statement on going forward with Gone Too Far:

"After careful consideration we have decided to air the show. Adam felt strongly that by doing this series he could help other addicts who were at a crisis point to get sober. Adam was fully aware that if it were not for his own sobriety he never would have achieved the level of success and happiness he had found. Helping people in their recovery was a huge part of Adam's life. It is our hope through airing this show that people will get to see the side of Adam that we knew and loved, not just the celebrity DJ, but the honest and caring person who gave so much of himself to help others. The decision to air the show has been difficult, but we do this with the profound belief that it will inspire others to seek help."