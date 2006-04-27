MTV: Motivating Television

New MTV research concludes that its target audience is connected as much by the telecommunications superhighway as they are by their neighborhood streets.

MTV Networks President Christina Norman was in Washington Wednesday to speak to the National Press Club about various pro-social initiatives, as well to reveal a new study on how best to motivate kids to activism and volunteerism.

The study, entitled Just Cause, found that motivating a community response no longer means targeting zip codes.

Norman said the more than 1,200 kids polled identified their community as people they felt connected to, rather than simply those in geographic proximity. Those connections could be a text message, IM, or cell phone conversation.

As a result, Norman said MTV would look to reach kids via the multiplatforms they currently call home, and urged other media to follow that lead.

MTV's latest campaign, Break the Addiction, is described as a 12-step program to fight global warming that will be available online, on-air and on wireless phones. It is tied to President Bush's State of the Union declaration that the nation must wean itself from its addiction to oil, as well as concerns about global warming.

The network will also launch a viral video game this weekend to teach kids about the genocide in the Darfur region of Sudan. Norman said it might sound strange to be using a game to teach about genocide but that hate groups have their own games and should not be allowed to co-opt the space.