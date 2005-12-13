MTV, Microsoft Get URGE To Make Music
By Glen Dickson
MTV Networks and Microsoft have teamed up to create a digital music service, URGE, that will be integrated into a future version of Microsoft’s Windows Media Player software.
Billed as an “immersive music experience,” URGE will offer over 2 million songs from both major labels and independents with a mix of musical genres.
Additional details on URGE will be released at the CES show in Las Vegas next month.
