MTV makes strong April showing
Riding on the success of breakout smash The Osbournes, MTV: Music Television in April tallied its best ratings month in
more than one year.
MTV notched a 1.2 average in prime time, up 33 percent from last year, according
to Nielsen Media Research numbers.
The Osbournes scored as April's highest-rated single
show, with a 5.9 rating April 23. Two earlier episodes registered 5.2 ratings
April 9 and 16.
The Real World XI, leading into The Osbournes, also contributed to MTV's Nielsen
growth, notching a 4.5 April 9 and a 4.4 April 23.
Lifetime Television led all networks for the month with a 2.2 prime time average.
'Television for Women's' April movie, We Were the Mulvaneys, collected a
4.7 rating April 8.
Nickelodeon followed in second with a 1.9 average
rating, and USA Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation tied for
third with 1.7 ratings.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.