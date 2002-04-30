Trending

MTV makes strong April showing

Riding on the success of breakout smash The Osbournes, MTV: Music Television in April tallied its best ratings month in
more than one year.

MTV notched a 1.2 average in prime time, up 33 percent from last year, according
to Nielsen Media Research numbers.

The Osbournes scored as April's highest-rated single
show, with a 5.9 rating April 23. Two earlier episodes registered 5.2 ratings
April 9 and 16.

The Real World XI, leading into The Osbournes, also contributed to MTV's Nielsen
growth, notching a 4.5 April 9 and a 4.4 April 23.

Lifetime Television led all networks for the month with a 2.2 prime time average.
'Television for Women's' April movie, We Were the Mulvaneys, collected a
4.7 rating April 8.

Nickelodeon followed in second with a 1.9 average
rating, and USA Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation tied for
third with 1.7 ratings.