MTV Makes Multiplatform Push for VMAs

MTV is attempting to bring new levels of interactivity to its broadcast of the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards from Las Vegas on Sept. 9 by exploiting the VMA franchise on broadcast, broadband, wireless and video-on-demand platforms.

The music TV programmer will air various "remixes" of the awards show following the live broadcast: a "Celebrity Commentary" edition on Sept. 11, at 10 p.m. ET, featuring artists discussing backstage gossip and their favorite VMA moments; a “Viewer’s Choice” remix on Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., based on viewers voting for their favorite show elements at VMA.MTV.com; and a third remix, airing September 15, at 11 p.m., that will showcase performances from the live broadcast as well as previously unaired performances from the Palms Casino and Resort's "Fantasy Suites."

Viewers can vote for their favorite artists at VMA.MTV.com, as well as see streaming performances from the Fantasy Suites.

MTV Mobile will air a live simulcast of the main show on video-enabled Sprint Vision and Power Vision phones, along with clips of music videos and VMA Weekend performances. Various artists will be live texting with fans, and viewers can also help determine the “Best New Artist” award minutes before it is presented by texting “VMA” to 23882.

MTV will also be creating a virtual world, available for free download from VMA.MTV.com, in order to present "The Virtual VMAs." MTV says the virtual world will "painstakingly reconstruct' the Hardwood, Pink and Sky Villa fantasy suites in the Palms where most performances will take place. Major artists, along with MTV News correspondents, will appear in the virtual world.

Finally, MTV is partnering with cable operators Comcast and Time Warner Cable to present VMA content on their video-on-demand platforms, including a “best of the day” package of the action from Las Vegas and two original specials: MTVegas, a look into MTV’s greatest moments in Sin City, and “100% Sweet,” a tour of the Palms Hotel High Roller Suites. MTV On Demand will also feature a slate of VMA retrospective programming including “VMA Crazy Moments,” “VMA Hosts,” “Best Dressed/Worst Dressed” and “The Bling Report.”

As part of its deal with Comcast, MTV and Comcast Spotlight are taking over a minute-long break to highlight the Chicago-based band Flowers For Dorian, which will be featured live in a local Comcast affiliate commercial break. After the VMAs, Flowers For Dorian will also be featured on MTV2 On Demand locally in Chicago.