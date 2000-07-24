MTV, Lifetime top CTAM awards list

MTV Networks won six Gold Mark promotional and marketing awards presented last week at CTAM. HBO was the second-most-honored cable programmer with four awards. AT & T Broadband won three Gold Mark awards, the most of any cable MSO. The Mark awards recognize excellence in the industry in consumer marketing and advertising. CTAM bestowed 47 gold and 80 silver awards from a field of 975 entrants. Separately, Lifetime Television's breast-cancer awareness campaign was this year's inductee into the CTAM Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors campaigns that achieved extraordinary consumer awareness.