MTV Leads 150 Groups Marking Mental Health Action Day

MTV Entertainment Group is leading a group of 150 organizations marketing the inaugural Mental Health Action Day on May 20, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health Action Day MTV Entertainment Group

Also participating are media companies including NBCUniversal, Univision, YouTube and other divisions of ViacomCBS, plus dozens of brands, nonprofits and cultural groups.

The day is designed to encourage people to take their first steps toward mental health actions--for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for change in society.

MTV is also part of a recently formed coalition that will work to use their storytelling power to address the nation’s mental health challenges.

“To address the ‘second wave’ of mental health devastation due to COVID-19 we need to move from awareness to action,” said Erika Soto Lamb, VP of social impact strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “MTV is proud to convene so many other leaders in driving forward a culture of mental health action, to inspire people to take actions and to normalize the idea that mental health is health.”