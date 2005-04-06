MTV Launches Broadband 'Screens'

MTV: Music Television will launch a new online area, "MTV Overdrive," April 25. The broadband network will be accessible through MTV.com (www.mtv.com).

Six different programming areas on the site will allow viewers to surf news (updated four times daily), music videos and live performances, footage from MTV and MTV2 shows, movie trailers and celebrity interviews and original short-form programming.

In keeping with the theme of the just-completed National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention in San Francisco (multiple programming platforms), MTV is promoting Overdrive as a "new video screen."

MTV will set up a separate digital studio in its Times Square headquarters to support the venture, which is launching with ad support from Microsoft, P&G, and Sony Pictures.

Overdrive will be delivered by Windows Media Video, Windows Media DRM and Microsoft Media Center, the last of which capitalizes on a Microsoft/MTV Networks partnership announced at January's Consumer Electronics Show.

Viacom-owned MTV Networks also includes MTV, MTV2, mtvU and mtv.com, mtv2.com and mtvU.com.

