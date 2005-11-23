MTV Latin America Names Mexico Manager

MTV Networks Latin America has named Carlos Magaña to the newly created post of country manager for Mexico.

The move is part of an effort to expand its footprint in the country by increasing the programming and revenue opportunities for its channels there, MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon and Logo TV.

MTV has also recently added a studio in Mexico City, where local musicians can perform and be interviewed.

Magaña, who will be based in Mexico City, joins the networks from cell phone company Telefonica Moviles-Movistar. He reports to senior VP and General Counsel Sofia Ionnou, whose business oversight has been expanded to regional operations.

MTV Networks Latin America operates MTV Latin America, Nickelodeon Latin America, Viacom Networks Brasil, VH1 Latin America, and the MTV Networks Digital Suite.